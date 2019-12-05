ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges this week against a teenager from University City who they say fired several shots at a motorist moments before a fiery crash.
Da'Mon D. Davis faces six felonies in connection with the death July 17 of Dangelo Baker, 18. Baker's body was pulled from a car that burst into flames after crashing into a building near Amherst Park in the West End neighborhood of St. Louis.
Baker was sitting in his black Nissan Altima with his girlfriend when Davis used a handgun to tap on the car window, according to court records. Prosecutors allege Davis, 18, was trying to rob Baker.
Baker sped off, trying to escape, but Davis opened fire on the Altima, court records said. When officers got to the scene, they found the car engulfed in flames. Once the fire was out, firefighters found Baker's body inside. His girlfriend, 16, managed to escape before the car caught fire, police said.
Baker had lived in the 8300 block of Sunbury Avenue in Jennings.
Witnesses told police they saw a white Chevrolet Impala drive away after the shooting. Video cameras monitored by police detectives had recorded an Impala approaching the scene of the shooting with its lights off. The Impala had a missing front license plate, missing driver's side rear view mirror and a sunroof, police said.
Earlier that day, carjackers had swiped the Impala in St. Louis County while exchanging shots with the car's owner. Shell casings found at the scene of the carjacking matched shell casings from the scene of Baker's killing, police said.
Five days after Baker's death, police found the Impala abandoned in the 1200 block of Reale Avenue. DNA from items inside the car matched Davis, police said.
Davis, who lives on Julian Avenue in University City, was in a car Aug. 12 that drove past another crime scene, police said. Officers chased the car. When police caught up with it, they found Davis in the back seat with a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, police said. Tests linked that gun to the shell casings found at the scene of Baker's killing, St. Louis police Detective Thomas Mayer said in court papers.
The murder charge against Davis was filed Wednesday. He's also charged with attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon (for shooting at a vehicle) and three counts of armed criminal action.
Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.