University City teenager among victims of quadruple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The three men killed in a quadruple shooting over the weekend included a University City teenager, police said Monday.

Armaud Green, 18, was the youngest of the three men to die Saturday in the Kingsway East neighborhood. The others are Davion Rayford, 21, and Jeremiah Curry, 22.

A fourth man, who is 20 years old, survived after being shot. Police said he was in critical condition.

Police said they have no suspects.

The shooting was reported at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. Green and Curry were found dead in or near a parked car. Rayford died at a hospital. The survivor was found nearby at a convenience store.

The scene was littered with nearly 50 shell casings.

Police haven't divulged a motive for the shootings, but on Sunday afternoon said they found two firearms and "suspected narcotics."

Green lived in the 7800 block of Wayne Avenue in University City. Rayford lived in the 2600 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. And Curry lived inn the 6900 block of Delmar Boulevard in University City.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.