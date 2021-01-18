University City woman found shot dead in car in Spanish Lake with baby nearby

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with name of woman, more details on baby.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman who was shot and found dead inside a car, with her infant daughter alongside her, was identified by authorities Tuesday as Sharita Brooks of University City.

Police have a 31-year-old man in custody. No charges had been filed, as of Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County police said Brooks, 30, lived in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said Brooks was found dead about 7:30 a.m. Monday in a parked car in the 1600 block of Claudine Drive in Spanish Lake.

Brooks' 8-month-old daughter was found in the car and was taken to a hospital for examination but didn't appear to be injured, county police officer Tracy Panus said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

