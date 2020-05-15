University City woman harassed St. Louis County judge, charges say

KIRKWOOD — A University City woman was charged Friday with harassing a St. Louis County judge who issued a protection order against her last year.

Patricia Davies, 37, of the 7300 block of Shaftesbury Avenue, was charged with one count of tampering with a judicial officer.

According to charges, Davies last fall signed up St. Louis County Family Court Commissioner Mary Greaves for several magazine subscriptions and online memberships, and had materials and invoices sent to Greaves' home in Kirkwood.

Police tracked Davies' internet protocol address and determined that "another similar request was made from the same IP address" toward the husband of a woman who obtained a protection order against Davies last year. The petitioner, a female neighbor of Davies, claimed Davies had filed a false child abuse claim against her, posted an online classified advertisement in her name, and keyed her two vehicles.

Greaves signed the order of protection against Davies in October. Charges say Greaves told police she began receiving unsolicited materials by mail later that month.

Bail for Davies was set at $85,000. There was no lawyer listed for her in court records.

