University City woman identified as homicide victim in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman killed Monday in the O'Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis was from University City, police said.

Jacquita Jordan, 32, was found about 6:30 a.m. Monday in a vacant lot in the 4200 block of Clay Avenue, near Penrose Street and north of Fairground Park. She had been shot in the torso, police said.

Jordan lived in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in University City.

Police had no suspects in Jordan's killing.

Jordan was the 72nd homicide victim of the year in St. Louis, compared to 56 killings at the same time a year ago.

