University of Missouri officials warn of increased reports of suspected drugged drinks
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Police from the University of Missouri warned students on Friday to be aware of suspected drugged drinks on its Columbia campus. 

The warning came after the institution's office for Civil Rights & Title IX received multiple reports of people suspecting that drinks were drugged at locations throughout Columbus, including some who may have been at fraternity social events. 

Some of the signs of a drugged drink are difficulty breathing, feeling drunk after little to no alcohol or having sudden nausea. Police encouraged student to never leave their food or drinks unattended. 

Missouri University Police Department and Columbia Police Department are investigating the cases.

