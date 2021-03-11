Unregistered St. Louis tax preparer admits tax fraud

ST. LOUIS — An unregistered tax preparer from St. Louis on Thursday admitted filing about 28 false tax returns for clients, prosecutors said.
Lakisha Smith, 39, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two counts of tax fraud.
From 2013-2016, Smith reported false income and withholdings on the returns to boost returns, then took a payment of up to $2,500 from those refunds, prosecutors said. She was not registered with the IRS and did not sign the returns as the preparer, they said.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
