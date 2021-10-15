'Unruly' airline passenger faces federal charge in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An American Airlines passenger was indicted this week on a federal charge and accused of lunging at an airline employee last year.

The indictment, made public Thursday, said James Maloney was on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Las Vegas on Sept. 12, 2020, when he lunged at Jarrod Miller, a crew member. No other details were provided.

Maloney was charged with interference with crew members by assault. He has not been arrested. No lawyer is listed, and no age or hometown was immediately available.

An American representative said in an email that the flight was diverted to St. Louis due to an "unruly" customer. "The customer and their companion were subsequently removed from the aircraft in STL, and the flight continued on (Las Vegas). We thank our crew members for their quick action to ensure the safety and well being of everyone on board," the spokesman said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, noting a large spike in reports of unruly passengers, announced in January a stricter legal enforcement policy. The FAA can fine passengers, but warns that federal criminal prosecutions are also a possibility.

There were 182 investigations into reports of unruly passengers last year, and 882 as of Oct. 12 of this year, the FAA said. A total of 4,724 reports of unruly passengers have been logged so far this year.

