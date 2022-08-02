'Unruly' passenger sentenced in St. Louis court for assaulting flight attendant

ST. LOUIS — A New York man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 40 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and pay $8,000 in restitution for lunging at a flight attendant while en route to Las Vegas and causing the plane to divert to St. Louis.

James Maloney, 37, of Honeoye, in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, pleaded guilty in April in federal court in St. Louis to one count of interference with crew members by assault. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John A. Ross based on Maloney's agreement with prosecutors.

Maloney had been charged with lunging at a crew member during a Sept. 12, 2020, American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Las Vegas. An airline spokesperson said Maloney was "unruly" and forced the flight's diversion to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where Maloney was removed from the airplane.

A flight attendant told Maloney to close an overhead bin and sit down, his plea agreement said. A half-hour later, Maloney was drinking a beer he hadn't bought on the plane and ignored the flight attendant's warnings to wear a face mask. Maloney also said "(expletive) Black lives matter," called the flight attendant a racial slur and lunged at a flight attendant during an argument.