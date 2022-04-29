'Unruly' plane passenger admits lunging at flight attendant and using racial slurs, prompting diversion to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A New York man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge of lunging at an airline employee in 2020.

James Maloney, 36, of Honeoye, in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, pleaded guilty by video feed in federal court in St. Louis to one count of interference with crew members by assault. Maloney and prosecutors agreed to a 40-day jail sentence and $8,000 in restitution.

Maloney had been charged with lunging at a crew member during a Sept. 12, 2020, American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Las Vegas. An airline spokesperson said Maloney was "unruly" and forced the flight's diversion to St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where he was removed from the airplane.

A flight attendant told Maloney to close an overhead bin and sit down, according to his plea agreement. A half-hour later, Maloney was drinking a beer he hadn't bought on the plane and ignored the flight attendant's warnings to wear a face mask. Maloney also said "(expletive) Black lives matter," called the flight attendant the n-word and lunged at a flight attendant during an argument.

Maloney has been in custody in New York since late March after an arrest for several alleged violations of his release on bail including child endangerment, drinking alcohol, failing a drug test, harassment and posting sexually explicit images of someone on Facebook without consent.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge John A. Ross accepted Maloney's guilty pleas and told Maloney "You've got a drinking problem, sir, and you've got to get it under control."

Ross ordered Maloney's release on bail for May 9 until his sentencing hearing Aug. 2.

His lawyer declined comment.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.