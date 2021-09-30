 Skip to main content
Up a tree and in hot water: Person jumps from cell tower; parachute gets tangled in tree
BRENTWOOD — Rescue crews worked Thursday morning to free a person who got stuck in a tree after jumping from a cell tower wearing a parachute.

The Brentwood Fire Department was called around 6:45 a.m. to a site near the intersection of South Hanley and Manchester roads where they found a person suspended from a tree by a parachute.

Rescue workers were able to free the person, and nobody was injured. 

A city spokeswoman said the person appeared to be BASE jumping, an extreme sport in which people jump from fixed objects and use a parachute to safely descend to the ground. BASE refers to jumping from a building, antenna, span and earth.

The person was issued a summons for trespassing, she said. 

The tower is 192 feet tall and was built in 1981, according to its registration with the Federal Communications Commission.

Power lines run along the street near the tower, just feet from where the person got stuck in a tree.

Reporter Robert Patrick and photographer David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Life Stories September 27, 2021

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

