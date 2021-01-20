 Skip to main content
Up to $15K reward offered for information about gas station worker killed in Belleville
Douglas Cimperman

Douglas W. Cimperman, 51, of Belleville, was shot and killed Saturday while working at the ZX gas station at 420 Carlyle Avenue. Photo courtesy of CrimeStoppers.

BELLEVILLE — A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of a gas station clerk killed Saturday during an attempted robbery in Belleville. 

Douglas W. Cimperman, 51, of Belleville, was shot and killed just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday while working at the ZX gas station at 420 Carlyle Avenue.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000, and Cimperman's employer, Midwest Petroleum Company, is offering another $10,000. 

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 618-355-9793 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

