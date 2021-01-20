Up to $15K reward offered for information about gas station worker killed in Belleville

BELLEVILLE — A reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of a gas station clerk killed Saturday during an attempted robbery in Belleville.

Douglas W. Cimperman, 51, of Belleville, was shot and killed just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday while working at the ZX gas station at 420 Carlyle Avenue.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000, and Cimperman's employer, Midwest Petroleum Company, is offering another $10,000.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 618-355-9793 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

