Updated at 4:15 p.m. with information on the woman's injuries.
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis University student in her early 20s was in critical condition Thursday after being found with "undetermined" injuries in the Central West End.
Police had earlier reported that the woman had been shot multiple times, but later amended that statement. Police said they are not seeking any suspects in connection with the incident.
Police responded to a call for a shooting about 9:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Lindell Boulevard and found the woman lying injured in the driveway of a parking garage. The building is not on SLU's campus.
The woman was taken to an area hospital. Homicide detectives and other officers were investigating in and around a parking garage next to the 3949 Apartments building.
Police said they found some of the woman's belongings at the top of the garage.
SLU President Fred Pestello issued a statement to the university community. He said the university had no indication of an ongoing threat and was trying to contact the student's family.
"Our thoughts, our prayers, our hearts, our concerns go out to our student, her family and her friends," Pestello said Thursday. "We don't know all the facts, yet what we do know is that one of our own is lying in a hospital instead of here on campus, going through the normal routines of the day, and that is of grave concern to us."