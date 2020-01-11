You are the owner of this article.
Update: Woman who crashed into school bus was not shot
School bus with children on board crashes at shooting scene

A woman who was driving a school bus that crashed into a house at Leonora and Floy avenues in St. Louis is taken away by stretcher on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. There were children on board the bus at the time and some sustained minor injuries. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — A woman whose car struck a school bus, sending the bus into a north St. Louis house on Friday, had not been shot.

St. Louis police originally attributed her broken leg to a bullet wound, but that turned out not to be the case, they said.

The incident happened Friday shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Floy and Leonara Avenues. According to police, the woman's car was fired at by occupants in a black SUV. Her car crashed into a school bus carrying students at KIPP Triumph Academy middle school, sending it careening into a nearby house.

No one was in the home at the time, and police did not know if the house was occupied.

Along with the car driver's broken leg, a male passenger in her vehicle suffered a broken arm and the driver of the school bus received a cut to the chin.

The students in the bus were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and were sent home with family members, officials said.

