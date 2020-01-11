Update: Woman who crashed into school bus was not shot

ST. LOUIS — A woman whose car struck a school bus, sending the bus into a north St. Louis house on Friday, had not been shot.

St. Louis police originally attributed her broken leg to a bullet wound, but that turned out not to be the case, they said.

The incident happened Friday shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Floy and Leonara Avenues. According to police, the woman's car was fired at by occupants in a black SUV. Her car crashed into a school bus carrying students at KIPP Triumph Academy middle school, sending it careening into a nearby house.

No one was in the home at the time, and police did not know if the house was occupied.

Along with the car driver's broken leg, a male passenger in her vehicle suffered a broken arm and the driver of the school bus received a cut to the chin.

The students in the bus were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and were sent home with family members, officials said.