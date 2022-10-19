 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Urn found on St. Louis golf course, police searching for person who lost it

Urn found on golf course

St. Louis police on Wednesday released this photo of an urn found on a golf course in August in hopes of identifying the remains and who owns the urn. 

ST. LOUIS — An urn found on a golf course in August remained unclaimed Wednesday, prompting St. Louis police to ask for help finding the person who lost it.

Police said someone found a black and gold urn Aug. 29 on the Probstein Golf Course, 6141 Lagoon Drive. 

Officers took the urn to the department's property division, which sent it to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains.

The effort was unsuccessful and the urn was returned to the department, police said.

Police released a picture Wednesday and asked anyone who recognized the urn to call 314-444-5603.

Dana Rieck • 314-340-8344

