US Senate confirms two new federal judges for southern Illinois

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed two new federal judges for the Southern District of Illinois.

Circuit Judges David W. Dugan and Stephen P. McGlynn were both confirmed by votes of 55-41.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias, who closely follows the judicial nomination process, said a formal investiture would happen sometime in the future but both judges could start hearing cases as early as next week.

Dugan spent most of his career in private practice. He was appointed to a judgeship in Madison County in 2017 and retained his seat in an election the next year.

McGlynn is currently a judge in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which covers St. Clair, Monroe, Perry, Randolph and Washington counties, having been appointed in 2010.

He was a special assistant attorney general, representing various state agencies, from 1996 to 2005, and in 2005 was appointed as an appellate justice in the state’s 5th District. He lost the 2006 election and returned to private practice at the McGlynn & McGlynn firm in Belleville.

