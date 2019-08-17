TOWN AND COUNTRY — Two of three burglars who broke into a Town and Country home Thursday were caught by police after the vacationing homeowner spotted them on his home surveillance system, charging documents filed Friday say.
Freddy Quintero-Vela, 39, of Flushing, N.Y., and Cristian Ruiz-Solis, 40, were charged Friday in St. Louis County Circuit Court with burglary, stealing, property damage, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. No address is listed for Ruiz-Solis.
Charging documents say the homeowner called police after spotting burglars inside the house, in the 400 block of Cheshire Farm Court. Police arrived and spotted three men running away from the back of the home. They caught two.
In Ruiz-Solis' backpack, police found a crowbar, a hammer, chisels, screwdrivers, jewelry and foreign currency, charges say. The men had smashed a glass sliding door to get in, documents say.
No lawyer is listed for either man.