Valley Park man uploaded nude images of ex-girlfriend, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Valley Park man intent on harassing and harming a former girlfriend uploaded nude photos of her to pornographic websites, prosecutors say.

Jon Culbertson, 29, of the 700 block of Vest Avenue, was charged Tuesday with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Court documents say that after Culbertson on Nov. 1 uploaded naked images of the 26-year-old woman, police tracked the user name associated with the upload to Culbertson. The woman told police she gave the photos to Culbertson years ago during their relationship.

Culbertson in 2016 pleaded guilty in St. Louis to aggravated stalking and violating a protection order for threatening the same woman. Charges in that case say he was physically abusive and destroyed the woman's property after their relationship ended.

Charges filed in January 2016 said he harassed her by phone and in text messages, created a fake social media profile and provided her personal information to multiple strangers. He was also seen parked outside her home and workplace in 2015 and drove up and down the street where she lived, court documents say.

He pleaded guilty in that case in 2016 and received five years of probation.

Bail for Culbertson was set at $20,000. No lawyer for Culbertson was listed in court documents.

