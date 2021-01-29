Van driver injured after hitting back of school bus near Caseyville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man driving a van was seriously hurt Friday morning when he crashed into the back of a school bus on Bunkum Road, north of Interstate 64, near Caseyville.

No children were injured, said French Village Fire Department Chief Al LaPointe. The three children on the bus were evaluated by emergency medical technicians and OK, he said.

Both vehicles were heading west in the 9100 block of Bunkum when a van for a plumbing company hit the back bumper on the bus.

The van's driver was badly injured in the crash after 7 a.m., LaPointe said. Fire department rescuers had to use hydraulic tools to cut the vehicle apart to free him. He was taken by ambulance to a trauma center at a St. Louis area hospital.