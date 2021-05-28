Vandalia man falls to death while working on motel sign

MADISON COUNTY — A Vandalia man fell to his death Friday afternoon while working on a sign at a motel in Pontoon Beach, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Timothy Funk, 41, was working from a bucket lift just after 3 p.m. when the bucket broke from its support arm and Funk fell about 60 feet.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It was unclear Friday night what caused the bucket to fall from the support arm, according to the coroner's office.

Funk's preliminary cause of death was blunt head trauma. An autopsy is pending.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.