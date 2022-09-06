Vandals destroy six gravestones in historic Richardson Cemetery in Arnold

ARNOLD — Six gravestones in the historic Richardson Cemetery in Arnold were recently destroyed.

The cemetery was established in 1841, said Allen Flamm, Arnold Historical Society's treasurer. He said the damage was discovered on Sunday.

The vandals broke one tall stone into several pieces and broke the head off of a statue on another monument.

Flamm said Arnold Historical Society member Wesley Jackson found the damage while working on landscaping. Flamm said they have not identified a time frame for when the vandals struck.

"I just don’t have any idea why they would even consider doing something like that," Flamm told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday. "The cemetery is hallowed ground and is something that requires respect, and it’s heartbreaking in realizing that there are some people who have no respect for the dead."

Flamm said Jackson filed a police report.

Arnold police did not immediately respond Tuesday for comment.

The Arnold Historical Society began caring for the cemetery in 2005, Flamm said. It had been abandoned, and the group took on its maintenance as a kind of civic project.

In 2010, the group commissioned a new sign, made to look exactly like the original sign, which was made by Warren Sign Co.

Some of the earliest Arnold settlers are buried in the cemetery, which has about 230 graves.

Flamm noted because the owner of the cemetery is unknown, there is no way to sell new plots.

He said families who already own plots in the cemetery still on occasion bury their family members there. The last burial he could remember was two or three years ago.