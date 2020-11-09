Vandals slash tires on Madison County vehicles, paint graffiti left on courthouse

EDWARDSVILLE — Vandals slashed tires on several government vehicles Sunday, including seven vehicles owned by Madison County and some U.S. postal trucks, authorities said.

In all, 21 tires were damaged on the Madison County-owned vehicles, five marked as belonging to the probation office and two for the community development office.

The vehicles had been parked in a lot on Hillsboro Avenue and were damaged sometime after 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

It was the second time in recent days that vandals damaged county property. On Friday morning, employees arriving to work saw that the county courthouse had "BLM" sprayed painted on two sides of the building along Main Street and St. Louis Avenue. Officials think the damage happened sometime after 4 a.m. Friday. Workers removed the graffiti.

Edwardsville police are investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-656-2131.