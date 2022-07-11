Vandals smash windows of 46 cars outside Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Vandals smashed the windows of 46 vehicles, and items from 10 vehicles were stolen, over the weekend outside Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County, police said.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. Sunday to the hospital at 10010 Kennerly Road, according to a St. Louis County spokesperson.

Investigators had not identified a suspect as of Monday morning.

At least two similar incidents occurred late last month.

The first occurred early June 23 at a parking lot of Sam’s Club and Walmart in Maplewood, at 2100 Maplewood Commons Drive. In that case, 22 vehicles in the parking lot had windows shattered.

Police confirmed there were multiple people involved in that incident.

In the second incident, from 11 p.m. on June 25 and 2 a.m. June 26, vandals smashed the windows of 19 cars parked on the employee lot at the FedEx center in Overland.

A St. Louis County spokesperson on Monday said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether this most recent string of broken car windows is connected to these previous crimes.