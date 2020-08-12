Vehicle crash, not bullet, likely killed man in south St. Louis, police say

A man police originally thought died in a shooting in south St. Louis early Wednesday more likely died of injuries in a vehicle crash, authorities say.

Police officers found the unidentified man dead about 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Osceola Street, off of South Broadway in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police at first reported he died after being shot and that a vehicle crash was also "associated" with the shooting. Homicide detectives were called in.

But about an hour later, police revised their summary to say that the man's injuries were not consistent with gunfire and were "possibly caused by the accident."

The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is now handling the death investigation.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.