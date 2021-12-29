Vehicle crashes outside cellphone store in downtown

ST. LOUIS — A person had to be rescued from a vehicle after a crash downtown on Wednesday night, an official with the city's fire department said.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at Washington Avenue and North Tucker Boulevard, outside a T-Mobile store, the fire department official said.

Two people were taken to a hospital, and one was in critical condition, the fire department official said. The other person was in stable condition.

No other details were available.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.