Vehicle crashes outside cellphone store in downtown

ST. LOUIS — A person had to be rescued from a vehicle after a crash downtown on Wednesday night, an official with the city's fire department said.
The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at Washington Avenue and North Tucker Boulevard, outside a T-Mobile store, the fire department official said.
Two people were taken to a hospital, and one was in critical condition, the fire department official said. The other person was in stable condition.
No other details were available.
From staff reports
