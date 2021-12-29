 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle crashes outside cellphone store in downtown
0 comments

Vehicle crashes outside cellphone store in downtown

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A person had to be rescued from a vehicle after a crash downtown on Wednesday night, an official with the city's fire department said. 

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at Washington Avenue and North Tucker Boulevard, outside a T-Mobile store, the fire department official said. 

Two people were taken to a hospital, and one was in critical condition, the fire department official said. The other person was in stable condition.

No other details were available. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Parson announces directors for 2 state departments

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News