Vehicles damaged, officers nearly shot at City Foundry STL parking lot

ST. LOUIS — A passenger leaned over the roof of a fleeing Honda Accord on Saturday night and fired several rifle rounds in the direction of at least three teenagers and two police officers in a City Foundry STL parking lot, officials said.

The gunfire shattered a vehicle window near one officer and whizzed past the ear of another, according to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department press release.

A witness to the damage, still rattled Sunday morning, said in an interview that multiple cars were damaged and more security is needed at the new Midtown development.

Police were at the scene at 10 p.m. to investigate car break-ins when the gunfire started. The three nearby teenagers ran, and officers caught them. Police said one of the boys, 15, had a Glock 29 modified to be fully automatic; another boy, 16, had a stolen Glock 19.

Police said juvenile court authorities advised officers to release the three boys to their parents. The occupants of the car were last seen driving south on Vandeventer Avenue.

Millions of dollars have been invested in the redevelopment of the old foundry property, which includes a food hall, retail shops and live music.

Maggie Biscan, 39, of University City, was there on a date night with her husband Saturday night. The shooting happened while they were watching Avatar at Alamo Drafthouse.

“Luckily it was a long movie,” said Biscan. "I am glad we were inside watching fictitious war instead of witnessing a real-life battle.”

When they came out to the parking lot at 11 p.m., they found lots of police officers and bullet holes in the back of their Toyota Highlander, near two vacant child seats.

Biscan said police told her at the scene that they heard about 20 shots.

She said she liked the concept of the City Foundry STL.

"It’s a very, very cool place," she said. "In my opinion, they need to do something about security. Probably 10 or more cars were impacted just in one night."

By Sunday morning, the glass was cleaned up and the lot nearly empty for another day's business. One yellow sign warned that the Foundry's owners weren't responsible for damage or theft to vehicles or vehicle contents.

The shooting happened in a surface parking lot off Vandeventer.