Velda City man charged after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting man with special needs
ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with first-degree kidnapping after allegedly abducting an 18-year-old man and assaulting him, city police said Sunday.

Jerome Anderson, 57, of the 6900 block of Woodrow Avenue in Velda City was arrested Saturday and later charged in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Jerome Anderson

Jerome Anderson was arrested for kidnapping on July 3, 2021. Image courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

On Friday, St. Louis police learned that an 18-year-old man with special needs was allegedly abducted from the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Drive just before 8 p.m. that day. Anderson took the man to Velda City and sexually assaulted him, according to police.

It’s unclear whether Anderson will be charged in relation to the alleged sexual assault in Velda City. An email to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not immediately returned on Sunday.

