Velda City man accused of abducting disabled teen now charged with sodomy

ST. LOUIS — A Velda City man charged earlier with kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old with developmental disabilities has now been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and knowingly infecting the teenager with HIV.

Police say Jerome Anderson, 57, abducted the teen just before 8 p.m. on July 2 in the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Drive before taking him to Velda City and assaulting him. The latest charges were filed Wednesday.

Police suspect other people may have been assaulted by Anderson in recent weeks and are encouraging them to contact detectives at 314-615-5400.

Anderson has been accused of sex crimes before.

In 2006, he pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree sodomy and knowingly infecting someone with HIV. He initially was given probation but that was eventually revoked and he was sent to prison for eight years.

Court records don't list an attorney for Anderson on the latest charges.

