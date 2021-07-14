Velda City man accused of murdering two women in St. Louis found mentally unfit for trial

ST. LOUIS — A Velda City man accused of fatally shooting two women in a south St. Louis apartment amid a carjacking and shooting spree in 2019 has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

A St. Louis judge Friday ordered Anthony Liston, 32, committed to a state mental hospital based on a psychological evaluation that found him mentally incompetent, court records show. He'll be reevaluated within six months to determine whether he can become mentally competent to be tried on multiple counts including first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action.

On Aug. 29, 2019, Liston fatally shot Lisa Georgieff in the chest and Kara Ball in the head and groin in the 4100 block of Michigan Avenue, authorities said. He also hit a man in the face with his rifle.

Liston also shot at a woman in Pine Lawn and wounded a woman in the leg at a gas station in St. Louis, charges said. After killing the two women in St. Louis, he tried but failed to take a minivan and carjack two others. Liston was eventually arrested after a Spire work crew helped subdue him.

