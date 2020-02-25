Velda City police officers shoot motorist in north St. Louis County

Updated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with additional details from police.

FLORDELL HILLS — A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot Tuesday by Velda City police officers in north St. Louis County, authorities said.

Two Velda City officers attempted to pull over the man as he was driving a silver sedan about 1:35 p.m. near West Florissant and Octavia avenues in Flordell Hills, St. Louis County police officer Tracy Panus said.

During the stop, the man tried to flee and drove toward the officers, Panus said. The officers then shot at the vehicle, hitting the man at least once.

After a roughly half-mile chase, the man's car collided with another vehicle in the 6300 block of West Florissant Avenue and the man was taken into custody. The person in the other car was not hurt.