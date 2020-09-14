Veteran assaulted outside Wentzville bar dies of injuries

WENTZVILLE — An Air Force veteran who was assaulted over the weekend outside a Wentzille bar has died of his injuries and two men who were charged in the attack now will face murder charges, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Chaise Dunlap, 27, of Old Monroe, Missouri. Dunlap's mother, Cresent Dunlap, told the Post-Dispatch on Monday that her son died of his injuries. He suffered severe head trauma and had been hospitalized on life support, she said.

Prosecutors initially filed assault charges against two men. Devin Dodson, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and Deangelo Williams, 30, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Now that Dunlap has died, the charges will be upgraded sometime Monday, said Leslie Knight, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County prosecutor's office.

Wentzville police said the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Linn Avenue, outside the Lava Lounge Hookah and Bar. Police said Dunlap was hit with a metal object but did not know exactly what.

Police received a call for a man down in the road with a severe head injury. An ambulance took Dunlap to a hospital and police arrested the two men.