ST. LOUIS — Assistant Circuit Attorney H. Morley Swingle said he resigned Friday afternoon from the Circuit Attorney's Office.
"I have other plans for the next chapter of my life," Swingle told the Post-Dispatch. "I wish Kim Gardner and her staff all the best."
He declined further comment.
Swingle resigned hours after seeing a man he prosecuted this summer for murder, Barry E. Anderson, sentenced to a life term in prison.
Swingle joined the office on April 1, 2016, under then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce. Before that, Swingle was an assistant U.S. attorney in St. Louis in 2012 and 2013, and served as the elected prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County for 25 years.
Swingle has tried dozens of murder trials in his career and leaves the office with numerous pending cases, mostly murder and other violent felonies.
The veteran prosecutor's departure adds to the growing list of more than 65 lawyers who have quit or have been fired since Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner took office.