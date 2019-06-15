A male victim was shot in the 3100 block of Chippewa just before midnight Friday, police said.
St. Louis City officers said the victim later died at a hospital.
No other details were available Saturday morning.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
A male victim was shot in the 3100 block of Chippewa just before midnight Friday, police said.
St. Louis City officers said the victim later died at a hospital.
No other details were available Saturday morning.
Get high-interest news alerts delivered immediately to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.