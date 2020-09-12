Victim ID'd in fatal Gravois Park shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot Thursday night near South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis was identified Friday by police as Charles Ward.
Police said Ward was in his 30s and lived in the 3700 block of Tennessee Avenue. He was shot in the thigh just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Winnebago Street and Tennessee, and died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.
The shooting happened in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or report anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.