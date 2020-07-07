Victim identified in apparent homicide in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the victim in a June 28 apparent homicide in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Antirrill Johnson, 47, of the 5300 block of Kingshighway, was found dead at about 6:15 a.m. in an alley in the 5900 block of Emma Avenue. Police did not indicate what kind of injuries Johnson had suffered.

The city's Homicide and Bomb and Arson responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous of receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).