Victim identified in deadly crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wentzville on Friday afternoon, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The man's car struck several vehicles in the westbound lanes of the highway before overturning just before 3 p.m., said Cpl. Juston Wheetley with the highway patrol.

The driver, Broderick G. Ford, 41, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene just west of Highway 40 (Interstate 64.)

The patrol said the driver lost control of his vehicle, ran off the right side of the road and overturned several times and struck a tree. Ford was not wearing a seat belt.

One lane of the highway was closed to traffic Friday afternoon.