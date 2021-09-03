Victim identified in double shooting that left one man dead, another injured

UPDATED to add the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A double shooting in the Castle Point neighborhood of north St. Louis County killed one man and critically injured another late Wednesday.

The man who died was Callion Barnes, 29, of the 11000 block of Bridgevale Avenue in unincorporated north St. Louis County, St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said Friday in a statement.

The shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Duke Drive. The area is near Chambers Road and west of Highway 367.

Police credited the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system with notifying them. The two shooting victims were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other was treated for critical injuries, Panus said.

Police did not say if detectives had any suspects or a motive in the shooting.