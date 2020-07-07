Victim identified in fatal July 4 shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified the victim in a fatal July 4 shooting in north St. Louis.

Tiewyon Wiley, 28, of the 3500 block of Garden Lane in Spanish Lake, was found in a car with a fatal gunshot wound in the 700 block of Thrush Avenue.

Police found Wiley while they were responding to a call for a suspicious auto vehicle in the 700 block of Bittner Street.

Wiley was found on the edge of the city's North Riverfront and Baden neighborhoods.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous of receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).