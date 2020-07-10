Victim identified in fatal North Pointe shooting

Updated at 6 p.m. Friday with victim's identification.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened early Thursday in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.

Police at about 2 a.m. found Adriona Moorehead, 21, of the 200 block of Habecking Drive in Riverview, inside a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car. She was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moorehead was found in the 8700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Authorities have not said if they have any suspects.

Crime in the North Pointe neighborhood from January to June is up about 12% from the same period one year prior. Property crime is up slightly, and the number of violent crimes doubled.