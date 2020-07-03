Victim identified in fatal north St. Louis shooting
Updated at 5:30 p.m. Friday with victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot dead in north St. Louis on Thursday morning.

Amaree Love, 26, of the 5400 block of Ruskin Avenue, was found about 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Kingshighway. He had been shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

Police did not provide any information about who shot the man. 

That block of North Kingshighway, just south of Martin Luther King Drive, is on the border of the Academy and Fountain Park neighborhoods.

