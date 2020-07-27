Victim identified in fatal shooting in Baden neighborhood
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the victim in a fatal shooting late Sunday in the city's Baden neighborhood. 

Demarko Williams, 23, was found in the 8500 block of Robin Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police were called to the scene at about 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. 

Williams lived in the 5000 block of Lindenwood Avenue. 

Police do not know who shot Williams. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or if you want to a remain anonymous and are interested in a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). 

