Victim identified in fatal Sunday crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the driver who was killed in a July 4 crash in south St. Louis. 

Terry Turnbough, 65, of the 9800 block of Verra Cruz Drive, was killed at about 11:40 p.m. at South Broadway and Eichelberger Street. That block is on the edge of the city's Carondelet and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods. 

Turnbough was ejected from his 2002 BMW 325I when a car swerved around another car and hit Turnbough's car, which was traveling east on Eichelberger Street and entering South Broadway, police said. Turnbough was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 

The driver who hit Turnbough was last listed in critical but stable condition. 

