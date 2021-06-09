Victim identified in Sunday shooting in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person who was shot and killed in the 1200 block of North Tucker Boulevard over the weekend was identified by police Wednesday as a 37-year-old man.

William Nearing, of the 2200 block of Miami Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood of St. Louis, died at the scene of the shooting about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

A suspect has not been identified.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide division at (314) 444-5371, or report a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

