Victim identified in Sunday shooting in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person who was shot and killed in the 1200 block of North Tucker Boulevard over the weekend was identified by police Wednesday as a 37-year-old man.
William Nearing, of the 2200 block of Miami Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood of St. Louis, died at the scene of the shooting about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
A suspect has not been identified.
St. Louis police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide division at (314) 444-5371, or report a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.
Nick Robertson
Metro News Intern
Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.
