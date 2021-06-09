 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim identified in Sunday shooting in downtown St. Louis
0 comments

Victim identified in Sunday shooting in downtown St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A person who was shot and killed in the 1200 block of North Tucker Boulevard over the weekend was identified by police Wednesday as a 37-year-old man.

William Nearing, of the 2200 block of Miami Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood of St. Louis, died at the scene of the shooting about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

A suspect has not been identified.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide division at (314) 444-5371, or report a tip anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The controversial history of the Veiled Prophet

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports