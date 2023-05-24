ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed in a Central West End apartment hallway on Tuesday identified the shooter's apartment number before he died, according to charging documents.

Kevin Smallwood, 23, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 39-year-old Nichalaus Kaznoch.

Kaznoch was shot in the chest about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in a common hallway of the Toronto Apartments, 4398 West Pine Boulevard, where both he and the suspect lived.

A witness told police he heard the shots and went into the hallway, where he saw someone running away. The witness said Kaznoch told him the shooter lived in a nearby unit before Kaznoch died at a hospital.

Smallwood was spotted on surveillance video running from the building. Police eventually found him in a different unit in the same building and arrested him.

He had a backpack that held a bag with what police suspected to be heroin and a gun with blood on the barrel.

The complex on West Pine is west of North Boyle Avenue and between Forest Park Avenue and Lindell Boulevard.

Smallwood was denied bail on Tuesday.

