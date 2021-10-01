Victim in fatal crash in West Alton was driver, not pedestrian, police say

UPDATED Friday night with new information from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

WEST ALTON — The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a "corrected" report this week into the death of an Alton man found late Tuesday on U.S. Highway 67 north of Riverlands Way.

Richard P. Rowland, 36, was driving south on Highway 67 about 10:15 p.m. when his 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup veered to the left, striking a concrete median. It overturned and ejected Rowland, the new patrol report says.

The truck was still in motion, and came to a stop off the right side of the roadway, the patrol report says.

Rowland was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not known if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The earlier report indicated that Rowland was a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle as he was walking along Highway 67. Investigators initially had said the vehicle that hit Rowland, whose age also was incorrect in the first report, did not remain on the scene.

