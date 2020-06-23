Victim in fatal Dutchtown shooting identified as 17-year-old

Updated at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with information about victim

ST. LOUIS — The victim in a a fatal shooting Sunday in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood was identified by police on Tuesday as 17-year-old Jaquelle Brown, of the 4600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers at about 3 p.m. Sunday were called to the 4600 block of Virginia Avenue for a report of a shooting. There they found Brown suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Crime in the Dutchtown neighborhood from December to May is down about 1% from the same period one year prior.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).