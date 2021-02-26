Victim in fatal shooting identified as St. Louis man

ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot this week near Hickey Park in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis was identified Friday as a 29-year-old man.

St. Louis police said in a statement that Leshaun Benson was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday in the 8700 block of North Broadway. He died at the scene, police said.

Officers who were responding to a call of shots fired spotted a vehicle leaving the shooting scene and pursued it. That vehicle sped away and officers deployed tire spikes near the intersection of Kingshighway and Page Boulevard to puncture its tires. Two men, both 27, were taken into custody.

One of the men was found to have a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital. Police did not say who they believe shot that man or who shot Benson.

One officer involved in the chase was taken to a hospital for a knee injury while a second officer suffered a minor hand injury, police said.

Benson lived in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis.

