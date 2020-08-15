Victim in Florissant killing was prominent rapper Bizzie Gambino

A 27-year-old man who was shot to death in Florissant, allegedly by his brother, was a prominent and promising rapper.

Derrick J. Ayers, who was killed Thursday in the 600 block of Starlet Drive, used the stage name Bizzie Gambino. Several of his songs garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, including one, "Can't Stand It," that surpassed 1 million views.

Ayers' former manager, Cortez Robinson, confirmed the rapper's identity on Facebook and in an interview with KTVI. Robinson owns Murda Management, which represented him during the release of at least four songs.

Ayers' brother, William T. Miller, 22, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. A witness told police they heard two male relatives arguing just before the shooting, according to Florissant police.