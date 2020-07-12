Victim in 'late teens' shot and killed Saturday

ST. LOUIS — A victim of a shooting was dead when brought to a hospital after 4 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The victim, described as a male in his late teens, was taken to the hospital in a private car after he was shot in the 900 block of O'Fallon, according to a police report.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police released few other details as of Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the Columbus Square neighborhood, just north of downtown. Crime in that neighborhood is up about 19% through June, compared to the same six months in 2019.