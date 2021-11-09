Victim in St. Louis gas station shooting is identified

ST. LOUIS — Police identified on Tuesday a man shot multiple times at a Shell gas station on the edge of the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.
Clifton Southern, 44, of the 1900 block of Hebert Street was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday.
Police responded to the Shell station at 2800 North Florissant Avenue and found Southern suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 314-444-5371, or to make an anonymous report call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
